PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Head Coach Mike Tomlin is staying with Devlin Hodges at quarterback with two games left in the regular season.

Tomlin announced the decision during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon.

“Tomlin wants to give #Duck and chance to rebound and respond.”

“I look forward to giving him a chance to rebound,” Tomlin said.

Meanwhile, Coach Tomlin says there will need to be a better division of labor in terms of the running back unit.

“Tomlin said Steelers have to divide the workload for RBs better than they did against Bills. Re: Benny Snell, their best back past 3 games, played just two snaps and had 2 carries for 1 yard.”

Coach Tomlin says JuJu Smith-Schuster and Vance McDonald, who missed last week’s game, are still questionable.

Coach Tomlin on injuries- JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Vance McDonald (concussion) are both still questionable

Coach Tomlin on injuries:

A major player to watch on the Jets includes former Steeler Le’Veon Bell, who will be motivated to play against his former employer.

