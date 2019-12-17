



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It’s still not officially winter, but it sure feels like it.

KDKA Meteorologist Mary Ours says we’re waking up to another active morning. There are reports of 0.35 inches of ice accumulation in Green Glade in Garrett County, Maryland, and 0.50 in Oakland.

Good morning! Where to start!? A lot going on this morning. Rain leading to flooding to the south and a wintry mix, freezing rain and snow as you head further north. What to take away from all this? PLEASE BE CAREFUL ON THE ROADS through the afternoon!☔️❄️ @KDKA #pawx #upwithKDKA pic.twitter.com/8A6ujoZ33r — Mary Ours (@MaryOursWX) December 17, 2019

There is also an Ice Storm Warning until 11 a.m. along with a Flood Warning until 10 a.m. for Garrett, Greene and Fayette counties where areas have already seen 2 inches of rainfall.

This wintry mix will continue through the morning, Mary Ours says. Then by the afternoon, the wintry mix will switch to snow showers for the rest of us north of I-70 and along the ridges.

About 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is possible and 0.10 inches of ice accumulation.

By the late afternoon and tonight, Mary Ours expects we’ll dry out with gradual clearing, but highs the next couple of days may not make it out of the 20s.

