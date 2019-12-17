MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — More than 600 people signed up to attend a pro-impeachment rally in Mt. Lebanon Tuesday night.

Roughly 200 people arrived, filling the sidewalks with signs showing their support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The “No One Is Above The Law” Rally is one of more than 500 happening around the country. These rallies come on the eve of a historic House of Representatives vote on impeaching the president.

The Democratic-controlled House is expected to pass the articles: Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.

Supporters of an impeachment want representatives like Congressman Conor Lamb to know they are supportive of his decision to vote for impeachment.

“I just think there are times in our lives where we have to speak up and take some action, this is our country, for us and by us, and if we don’t speak out, shame on us,” said Judy Gelman, one of the attendees.

People stood in the cold so they could together share their message with the entire community.

“I’m concerned with what’s happening to our country concerned about the erosion of our civic institutions under this president and I’m happy to be here to show my gratitude to Conor lamb for standing up in this very difficult political moment,” said Mykie Reidy, one of the organizers of the rally.

Allegheny County Republican Committee Chair Sam DemMarco told KDKA’s Nicole Ford that they are spending time gathering volunteers and supporters to vote out Congressman Lamb next election rather than hold a counter-rally.