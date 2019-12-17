  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four Port Authority buses are being detoured around a sinkhole in Oakland.

Port Authority confirmed that there is a sinkhole on Neville Street and Bayard Street that is causing detours and delays in North Oakland.

Four different buses are being detoured, Port Authority says, and the detours will be in place until 3:30 p.m., or until further notice.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

