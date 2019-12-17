PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Four Port Authority buses are being detoured around a sinkhole in Oakland.
Port Authority confirmed that there is a sinkhole on Neville Street and Bayard Street that is causing detours and delays in North Oakland.
A sink hole has been reported near Neville St & Bayard St. Detours and delays around this area are expected. We will provide updates as soon as additional information is available.
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) December 17, 2019
Four different buses are being detoured, Port Authority says, and the detours will be in place until 3:30 p.m., or until further notice.
Due to a sinkhole, the 71A Negley, 71C Point Breeze, and 54 Oakland-North Side will miss the following outbound stop locations:
Craig St & Centre Ave (2573
Centre Ave & Melwood Ave (2574)
Centre Ave & Neville St (2575)
Please use the next available stop.
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) December 17, 2019
Due to a sinkhole, the 71A Negley, 71C Point Breeze, and 54 Oakland-South Side will miss the following inbound stop locations:
Centre Ave & Melwood Ave (2632)
Craig St past Centre Ave (2633)
Craig St & 5th Ave (2634)
Please use the next available stop.
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) December 17, 2019
All detours associated with this sinkhole are expected to be effective approximately 7a-3:30p until further notice. We will provide updates when more information is available.
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) December 17, 2019
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.