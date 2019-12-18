



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new medical school is coming to Pittsburgh.

On Forbes Avenue, opposite the soon-to-open UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, Duquesne University will construct a five-story building to house a new medical school.

“We like to say we educate the mind, body, and spirit of the individual here at the university,” Duquesne’s Provost Dr. David Dausey told KDKA money editor Jon Delano on Wednesday. “It met our mission. It met a regional need. We have a shortage of family care practitioners in this region.”

It’s a College of Osteopathic Medicine, the first at a Catholic university in the state, and the second medical school in Pittsburgh.

Delano: “What is osteopathic medicine?”

Dause: “It’s very similar to allopathic. A lot of times, people try to emphasize the difference. The medical doctors go through the same boards. They go through the same training.”

The same four years of medical schooling, followed by internships, lead to a D.O., doctor of osteopathy.

But while M.D.s often specialize, these doctors prefer family practice and general internal medicine.

“There’s a shortage in this state of people that focus on primary care,” said Dausey.

The current Life’s Works building will be replaced by a brand new structure.

“It’ll be a new front door on Forbes Avenue for Duquesne University, and it’s something we’re truly excited about,” said Dausey.

Dr. John Kaufmann, who opened up North Carolina’s first medical school in 35 years, has just been hired to start up this college.

If all goes according to plan, the new Dean of Osteopathic Medicine will be here on Jan. 1st.

And with a lot of work ahead, this new college will admit its first students for classes in the fall of 2023.