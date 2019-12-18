Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person is dead and another is injured after a double shooting on the North Side.
Dispatch confirms police and medics are on the scene of the shooting with a female reportedly shot in the wrist and a male reportedly shot in the back of the head.
The shooting was reported before 3 p.m. It happened at the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Norwood Avenue on Pittsburgh’s North Side.
Officials did not release the condition of either victim, nor did they say what led up to the shooting.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on the developing story.
