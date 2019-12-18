



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new study ranks Pittsburgh as the third most caring city in the U.S. this year.

According to WalletHub, Pittburgh ranks in the top three most caring cities, right behind Madison, Wisconsin and Virginia Beach.

To come up with the rankings, WalletHub looked at three different dimensions: caring for the community, caring for the vulnerable, caring in the workforce. The study says it also looked at 39 “key indicators of a compassionate spirit.”

When it comes to caring to the community, the study considered different factors like the crime rate, doing favors for neighbors, volunteering, fundraising and distributing food or clothing to the needy.

As for caring for the vulnerable, factors like the poverty rate, availability of paid family leave, animal protection laws and disability-friendliness of employers were considered.

And for caring in the workforce, the study took into account residents who work in the community and social services, nurses and physicians per capita, mental health counselors per capita and first responders per capita.