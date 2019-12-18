  • KDKA TVOn Air

It’s time to start thinking about Christmas dinner! Rania Harris is sharing her mouth-watering recipe for filet mignon with Caesar butter.

Filet Mignon with Caesar Butter

For the Caesar Butter:

  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 2 anchovy fillets (deboned if necessary)
  • Zest and juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into several pieces, at room temperature
  • Kosher salt

 

  • 4 – 8 ounce fillet mignon center cut steaks
  • 4 teaspoons unsalted butter

To Make the Caesar Butter:

In a food processor, combine the garlic, anchovies, lemon zest and juice, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, and 1-1/2 teaspoons pepper and pulse until a thick paste forms.

Add the Parmesan and butter and pulse until fully incorporated and smooth.

Season with salt and transfer to a small bowl or ramekin.

Refrigerate until dinnertime.

To cook the filets:

Heat 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat.

Place the steaks in the pan and sauté the steaks for 4 minutes on one side and then for 3 minutes on the other side, for medium rare.

Serve immediately with a generous dollop of the Caesar butter.

Serves: 4

