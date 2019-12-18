It’s time to start thinking about Christmas dinner! Rania Harris is sharing her mouth-watering recipe for filet mignon with Caesar butter.
Filet Mignon with Caesar Butter
For the Caesar Butter:
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 anchovy fillets (deboned if necessary)
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- Freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, cut into several pieces, at room temperature
- Kosher salt
- 4 – 8 ounce fillet mignon center cut steaks
- 4 teaspoons unsalted butter
To Make the Caesar Butter:
In a food processor, combine the garlic, anchovies, lemon zest and juice, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, and 1-1/2 teaspoons pepper and pulse until a thick paste forms.
Add the Parmesan and butter and pulse until fully incorporated and smooth.
Season with salt and transfer to a small bowl or ramekin.
Refrigerate until dinnertime.
To cook the filets:
Heat 4 tablespoons of the butter in a large sauté pan over medium heat.
Place the steaks in the pan and sauté the steaks for 4 minutes on one side and then for 3 minutes on the other side, for medium rare.
Serve immediately with a generous dollop of the Caesar butter.
Serves: 4
