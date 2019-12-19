



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was injured after her car crashed into the Primanti Bros. in North Versailles.

First responders are on the scene of a car that went into a North Versailles Primanti Bros. on the 900 block of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard.

North Versailles Police say a woman coming to the restaurant may have mixed up the gas and the brakes before striking the building. She was transported to the hospital.

There were people inside at the time, but no one was sitting in the area of the accident. No one inside was injured.

