  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Car Into Building, Local TV, North Versailles, Pittsburgh, Primanti Bros.


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was injured after her car crashed into the Primanti Bros. in North Versailles.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

First responders are on the scene of a car that went into a North Versailles Primanti Bros. on the 900 block of East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

North Versailles Police say a woman coming to the restaurant may have mixed up the gas and the brakes before striking the building. She was transported to the hospital.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing)

There were people inside at the time, but no one was sitting in the area of the accident. No one inside was injured.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments