ANSYS is the global leader in engineering simulation solutions, offering the broadest portfolio of physics-based simulation software.

More than 40,000 companies around the world representing a wide range of industries use ANSYS simulation solutions to predict how product designs will behave in real-world environments. This allows them to design and optimize everything from self-driving cars to 5G networks to 3D-printed rockets with greater efficiency and lower cost.

ANSYS has been recognized as one of the world’s most innovative companies by prestigious publications such as Bloomberg Businessweek and FORTUNE. In 2019, Fast Company named ANSYS to its global list of the 50 best workplaces for innovators.

Founded in 1970, ANSYS has grown to worldwide company with more than 75 locations in 50+ countries. ANSYS is based in Canonsburg, Pa. and employs nearly 4,000 professionals who are passionate about pushing the limits of world-class simulation technology so customers can solve the most complex design challenges and engineer products limited only by imagination.