NEW COLUMBIA, Pa. (AP) – A section of Interstate 80 remains closed in central Pennsylvania hours after a multi-vehicle wreck in snow squalls left two people dead and dozens injured.
Westbound traffic is being diverted Thursday while tow trucks remove 15 to 20 cars and trucks.
State transportation officials say the crash was reported at about 1 p.m. Wednesday on I-80 in White Deer Township as blinding snow made the highway slick.
Union County’s coroner confirmed a fatality and the Montour County coroner said a second person died at a hospital.
The interstate was closed for 34 miles in both directions until eastbound lanes reopened five hours later.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
You must log in to post a comment.