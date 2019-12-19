PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An 85-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing nearly 400 checks worth $150,000 from his former employer.
According to a criminal complaint, Norman Bress from Pittsburgh stole 382 checks worth a total of $153,841 from Jacobson Associates.
Bress had retired 8 years ago, but police say he worked as a volunteer to maintain some of his old duties, including getting the mail.
Between 2012 and the present, Bress would allegedly take checks made out to the business, the president or the senior vice president, forge signatures on the back and then deposit them into his personal account.
Police say Bress told them it began as stealing “a couple checks here and there” to supplement his income but “snow balled out of control” when his bills became too much and he began to take more.
He has been charged with receiving stolen property , theft by unlawful taking and multiple counts of forgery.
The district attorney’s office says Bress surrendered yesterdays and was released on a non-monetary bond following arraignment.
