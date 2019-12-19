



The Price Is Right , network television’s #1-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history, celebrates the holidays this season with two celebrity-themed primetime specials to be hosted by Drew Carey; The Price Is Right At Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With The Cast Of SEAL Team, Sunday, December 22nd (8:00–9:00 PM, ET/PT) and The Price Is Right At Night: A Holiday Extravaganza With Seth Rogen, Monday, December 23rd (8:00–9:00 PM, ET/PT), only on CBS

On Sunday, SEAL TEAM star David Boreanaz with cast members Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, Toni Trucks, Justin Melnick and Dita the dog kick off the two-night event when they welcome an audience full of active duty military and veterans to the special primetime show. Boreanaz and cast will play for the charity the Headstrong Project, which provides mental health treatment for post-9/11 veterans and their families.

On Monday, actor and comedian Seth Rogen (“The Lion King,” “Long Shot”) will “come on down” to the iconic stage to play for Hilarity for Charity (HFC), the national Alzheimer’s non-profit organization founded by him and his wife, Lauren Miller Rogen, and dedicated to raising awareness, inspiring change and accelerating progress in Alzheimer’s care, research and support.

Be sure to tune in for both nights of this special holiday event, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.