RUFFS DALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Some people in Westmoreland County are being forced to evacuate after a tractor trailer hauling propane overturned.
Dispatchers say a tractor trailer overturned in the 200 block of Gressly Road in Ruffs Dale around 12:19 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Several homes and a business had to evacuate.
HAZMAT crews are on scene monitoring the scene and supervising a change over of the propane to another tractor trailer.
No leak has been reported at this time.
