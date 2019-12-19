  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Crash, East Huntingdon Township, Evacuation, Local TV, Propane, Westmoreland County

RUFFS DALE, Pa. (KDKA) – Some people in Westmoreland County are being forced to evacuate after a tractor trailer hauling propane overturned.

Dispatchers say a tractor trailer overturned in the 200 block of Gressly Road in Ruffs Dale around 12:19 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Several homes and a business had to evacuate.

HAZMAT crews are on scene monitoring the scene and supervising a change over of the propane to another tractor trailer.

No leak has been reported at this time.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

