PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have recalled forward Thomas Di Pauli and defenseman Kevin Czuczman from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.
Di Pauli has played 127 career AHL games with the Baby Pens and has scored 25 goals, added 21 assists, for a total of 46 points.
If inserted into the lineup, Di Pauli would be making his NHL debut.
Czuczman, an alternate captain of the Baby Pens, has scored one goal, seven assists, and eight points in 21 games for Wikes-Barre/Scranton this season.
He played in 13 NHL games in 2013-2014 with the New York Islanders, when he tallied two assists.
The Penguins play the first half of a back-to-back tonight in Edmonton against the Oilers at 9:00 p.m. EST.
They’ll complete the back-to-back, and their western Canada road trip, tomorrow against the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 p.m. EST.
