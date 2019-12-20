



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A community is rallying around a Pennsylvania couple killed in a car crash days after giving birth to a baby girl.

A GoFundMe was set up for Stephen Rothrauff and Jessica Camp, both from Tiona, Pennsylvania.

Erie News Now reports both were pronounced dead at the scene after a tragic car accident in Mead Township on Dec. 15.

The couple’s 15-year-old daughter was ejected from the car during the crash as well, the page says, and was flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. The GoFundMe description says she is still on life support.

According to the page, the couple’s baby girl was born on Dec. 10 and is at the Warren General Hospital in stable condition.

“The family is in need of all and any type of support, especially with funeral expenses for both parents,” the page, titled “Tragic MVA, leaves behind 4 children,” says.

The GoFundMe was created three days ago and has already raised nearly $14,000, surpassing their goal of $1,000. More than 350 people had donated by Friday morning.

“Nothing will be taken for granted during this holiday season for this family, their friends, or the impact this has on the community,” the page says.