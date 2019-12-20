



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — The capture of two fugitives in Westmoreland County led to a drug bust that netted three other fugitives, three stolen firearms and 12 bricks of heroin in a hotel room with children inside.

According to Westmoreland County’s sheriff, the drug bust that netted several fugitives and stolen firearms started at a home in Greensburg on Willow Avenue.

“We were looking for two fugitives,” Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held said.

When deputies knocked on the door, homeowner Christine Barron answered and said the wanted pair wasn’t there.

However, a deputy at the back door saw one of the fugitives running toward the back of the home.

The two fugitives, wanted on drug-related charges, were arrested inside the home.

Officials found several alleged crack pipes, and Barron was charged with hindering apprehension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Barron is a drug counselor.

Information used from the bust in Greensburg led them to the Knights Inn in South Greensburg, where sheriff’s deputies found more fugitives, three stolen firearms, and drugs, including 12 bricks of heroin.

Tyler Fetter, a fugitive, was found in one of the rooms.

“He was lying with his hands above his head, and the firearm was under the pillow,” Held said.

Sheriff’s deputies also discovered three children with Fetter and two other wanted individuals.

The children are OK and staying with family.