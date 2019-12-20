  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Public Schools employee is suing the district, claiming she was passed up for promotions and raises in favor of black candidates who were “in every instance” less qualified.

According to attorney Joel Sansone, his client is a chief executive secretary with Pittsburgh Public Schools who was discriminated against because of her race.

In a statement, the attorney says the plaintiff, who was an employee with the district for 12 years, filed the lawsuit because she feels like she was treated unfairly by her employer.

Court paperwork claims the plaintiff was passed over for “promotions, for raises and for other advancements” in favor of less qualified applicants who were black. She claims to have been treated differently than African-American candidates.

The district has two months to respond to the allegations.

