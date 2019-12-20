



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh Public Schools employee is suing the district, claiming she was passed up for promotions and raises in favor of black candidates who were “in every instance” less qualified.

According to attorney Joel Sansone, his client is a chief executive secretary with Pittsburgh Public Schools who was discriminated against because of her race.

#BREAKING: A chief executive secretary with @PPSnews just filed a #lawsuit against the district. Her attorney tells me she’s been passed over for “promotions, raises and for advancements in favor of employees who are, in every instance, less qualified.” @KDKA pic.twitter.com/7N2bsQQwwo — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) December 20, 2019

In a statement, the attorney says the plaintiff, who was an employee with the district for 12 years, filed the lawsuit because she feels like she was treated unfairly by her employer.

Court paperwork claims the plaintiff was passed over for “promotions, for raises and for other advancements” in favor of less qualified applicants who were black. She claims to have been treated differently than African-American candidates.

The district has two months to respond to the allegations.