BRIDGEVILLE, PA (KDKA) — It has become a yearly tradition for the popular Christmas character Buddy the Elf to stop and spread Christmas cheer for “all to hear” in Bridgeville.

Hundreds of people will come or watch online to see the holiday hijinks.

This year Buddy has to save Christmas after a couple of grinches tried to steal it.

“It’s about giving to others and just having a good time, and this is our way of doing that,” Mike Bruno, who plays Buddy, said.

It all started four years ago when Bruno was going to a party as Buddy the Elf, but he was not able as his daughter who is blind and has autism had a rough day. He came up with a plan with Chris Powell for Buddy to run around Bridgeville.

“We just thought it would be a fun thing to do,” Powell who played one of the grinches said. “Spreading some Christmas cheer.”

They got the Bridgeville Police involved, and it’s grown in popularity every year. Now a tradition, they develop new plots each year.

“We try to outdo the previous adventure from the previous years,” Bridgeville Police Chief Chad King said.

According to Chief King, they get thousands of views and shares when they share Buddy’s story on Facebook live each year.

“This is the one day a year where we as police officers can go out and act fun, act goofy, and make people laugh,” Chief King said.

After the performance each year, donated toys are given to the families that come out the see the beloved Christmas character.

“Christmas, in my opinion, is lost with commercialism and stress,” Bruno said. “This is so good. Just a bunch of big kids having fun, and we’re giving back to the young kids.”

Chief King said they plan to keep the yuletide tradition going next year.