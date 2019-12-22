  • KDKA TVOn Air

CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Canine Companions For Independence organization visited a Barnes & Noble store in Cranberry today and gift-wrapped for donations to their organization.

(Photo Credit: Kathy Hostetter/KDKA)

As part of their campaign, they brought along Ivanna, a puppy that is being trained by the group. Canine Companions trains service dogs to help children, adults and veterans with disabilities.

(Photo Credit: Kathy Hostetter/KDKA)

Photo Credit: Kathy Hostetter/KDKA

People with the group wrapped presents for visitors to the bookstore to gain donations for their cause.

