CRANBERRY, Pa. (KDKA) — The Canine Companions For Independence organization visited a Barnes & Noble store in Cranberry today and gift-wrapped for donations to their organization.
As part of their campaign, they brought along Ivanna, a puppy that is being trained by the group. Canine Companions trains service dogs to help children, adults and veterans with disabilities.
People with the group wrapped presents for visitors to the bookstore to gain donations for their cause.
