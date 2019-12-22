WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — The family of a woman who was shot and killed in Wilkinsburg last month is still looking for answers.

18-year-old Elarrah Findley was a straight-A student graduating from Passport Academy in January. She wanted to become an EMT.

Police say she and 22-year-old Jerrell Jenkins were riding in the front of a car on November 24. A third person was riding in the back.

The backseat passenger allegedly shot and killed Jenkins.

Elarrah tried to run, but the shooter chased after her and shot her several times.

“Chased her down in the street like she was a man, like she was an animal and shot my baby multiple times,” said Elarrah’s mother Ebony Saunders. ”He crushed my soul and he changed my life for the rest of my life.”

Allegheny County Police believe a drug deal and robbery led to the shooting, but they haven’t identified any suspects.

Elarrah’s family is seeking justice for their loved one and for the other victims.

“It just began with Elarrah and we need this killer or these killers to know that justice will be served,” said Elarrah’s aunt Juana Saunders.

They plan to host a walk in January in Elarrah’s memory.

They’re also trying to call attention to violence in the community, but Juana Saunders says the effort to find Elarrah’s killer won’t stop there.

“If we have to beat the streets, if we have to go in front of the City-County building, if we have to go down to the homicide office, whatever it takes for them to not forget about Elarrah, that’s what we’re going to do.”

Elarrah’s family will release more details about the walk in the coming weeks.