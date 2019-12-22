  • KDKA TVOn Air

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A fire has engulfed a home in Elizabeth Township on the 200 block of Industry Road.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

All residents have been accounted for according to Allegheny County officials.

Neighbors say a man was trying to light a stove in the house when it unexpectedly became explosive and started the fire. The man’s mother was also in the residence with him. Reportedly, she is staying with neighbors.

The extent of their injuries, if they sustained any, is unknown at this point.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is also unknown at this time.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.

