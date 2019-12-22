



ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A fire has engulfed a home in Elizabeth Township on the 200 block of Industry Road.

All residents have been accounted for according to Allegheny County officials.

Elizabeth Township: 200 block Industry Rd – Residential Structure Fire. All occupants accounted for. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) December 22, 2019

Neighbors say a man was trying to light a stove in the house when it unexpectedly became explosive and started the fire. The man’s mother was also in the residence with him. Reportedly, she is staying with neighbors.

The extent of their injuries, if they sustained any, is unknown at this point.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is also unknown at this time.

