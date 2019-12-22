



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dormont Police were called to an attempted home invasion in Dormont early Sunday morning.

The attempted invasion and robbery happened on the 1500 block of Kelton Avenue at 8:45 a.m. Dormont Police arrived at the scene and found the man who was leasing the residence that was almost broken into.

The resident said that he heard noises at the door of his apartment and that another man, 28-year-old Joel Hatfield, tried to force his way into the apartment with a knife. The resident was armed with a gun, and a fight broke out between him and the Hatfield.

The resident struck the intruder in the head with the pistol and accidentally fired off a shot. Hatfield then fled the residence.

Hatfield is homeless but is often in the Dormont area. Police are still looking for him.

He is described as a white man around 5’10 feet tall and 160 lbs. He was wearing a blue and white hooded sweatshirt and may have a cut on his head from the blow he received in the fight with the apartment owner.

Allegheny County Police have a warrant out for his arrest.

Witnesses also said that two other unknown people fled from around the apartment with Hatfield.