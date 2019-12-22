Comments
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (KDKA) — Running back James Conner was pulled from Sunday’s game, and it has been confirmed he will not return to play against the Jets.
INJURY UPDATE: #Steelers RB James Conner has been downgraded to OUT for today’s game. https://t.co/bzaOsfkh2J
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 22, 2019
Conner’s thigh was hurt after being tackled in the second quarter.
The Steelers are playing against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
