EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (KDKA) — Running back James Conner was pulled from Sunday’s game, and it has been confirmed he will not return to play against the Jets.

Conner’s thigh was hurt after being tackled in the second quarter.

The Steelers are playing against the Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

