Jim Rutherford, Joesph Blandisi, Kevin Czuczman, Thomas Di Pauli, Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned forwards Joseph Blandisi, Thomas Di Pauli and defenseman Kevin Czuczman to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League.

Vice President and General Manager Jim Rutherford announced the news today.

25-year-old Blandisi played 16 games with Pittsburgh. 25-year-old Di Pauli played in 19 games and 28-year-old Czuczman played 21 games for WBS Penguins this season.

The Penguins will play against the Nashville Predators on Dec. 27 at 8:00 p.m.

