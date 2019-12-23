PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The state Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for parts of Allegheny County on Christmas Eve.
The DEP says it is forecasting a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Dec. 24 for the Liberty-Clairton area in Allegheny County.
DEP Issues a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day Forecast for December 24, 2019, for the Liberty-Clairton Area: https://t.co/yTkulFYThE pic.twitter.com/YQsVWZQYu4
— PA Department of Environmental Protection (@PennsylvaniaDEP) December 23, 2019
A “strong morning inversion” will produce stagnant air Tuesday, the DEP says, and the averages for fine particulate matter will be in the Code Orange range.
A Code Orange means there’s an unhealthy pollution level for sensitive people, the DEP explains.
The DEP says on air quality action days, young children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems are especially vulnerable to air pollution. It’s recommended they limit their outdoor activities.
You must log in to post a comment.