



HOMESTEAD, Pa. (KDKA) — The celebration of the Festival Of Lights took to the streets in Homestead.

The Jewish community in Pittsburgh is celebrating the Festival of Hanukkah, which began Sunday.

Hundreds came out for a street party at The Waterfront on Monday.

It’s a party that has become as much about embracing past traditions as it is new ones.

“It’s fun watching the community getting together,” Homestead Mayor Betty Esper said.

The neighboring Jewish communities came together for the grand lighting of the 12-foot menorah.

The eight-day Jewish celebration of Hanukkah commemorates the rededication during the 2nd century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem, where according to legend, the Jewish people defeated their Greek-Syrian oppressors.

The light symbolizes joy, which overflowed at the street party with food, music and joyous dancing on Monday.

“We try to be community. And this is a time where community is important and to celebrate together is really, really nice,” Shmuel Weinstein said.

“We’re celebrating Christmas, they’re celebrating Chanukah and it’s how people can get together and be one. We’re not divided in Homestead,” Esper said.