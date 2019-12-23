POTTERY ADDITION, Ohio (AP) — Rescuers in Ohio say it’s fortunate a hunter had his cell phone with him when he fell 30 feet into an abandoned well shaft.

The Herald-Star reports that Frank Dawson was able to dial 911 after he fell into the shaft Saturday night in eastern Ohio.

Rob Herrington is leader of the Jefferson County Urban Search and Rescue Team. He says hypothermia would have set in quickly for Dawson, who was trapped up to his waist in cold water.

Dawson said he was hunting in woods when he fell down the grass-covered hole. The rescue took about 25 minutes.

