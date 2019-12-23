  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A multi-vehicle crash shut down the inbound Squirrel Hill Tunnel Monday afternoon.

PennDOT says a crash involving multiple vehicles closed the inbound Squirrel Hill Tunnel on the Parkway East.

They say first responders were on scene. Injuries were reported, but officials did not disclose the extent of those injuries or how many people were hurt.

Major delays were expected. Even now, after the crash has been cleared, PennDOT says heavy residual delays should be expected.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

