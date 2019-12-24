Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh International Airport set a record when the 35th gun of this calendar year was confiscated.
TSA officers say a Marion County, West Virginia man was caught trying to bring a 9 mm loaded handgun through the security checkpoint on Monday.
This gun was the 35th taken by TSA officers at the Pittsburgh airport this year. In 2018, 34 guns were confiscated. In 2017: 32.
The TSA says an officer saw the gun in a man’s carry-on while it was going through the x-ray machine. Allegheny County Police were called in and detained the main for questioning.
Even those with concealed carry permits can’t bring guns onto planes in their carry-on bags, the TSA explained.
You must log in to post a comment.