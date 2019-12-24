



BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The coach of Baldwin High school running programs has run at least 1 mile every day for almost 30 years — until today.

The running streak of Coach Rich Wright will be broken on Christmas Eve as he prepares to have surgery.

Happening now: the coach of the Baldwin HS running programs has run at least 1 mile every day for almost 30 years. Today it comes to an end as he has to have surgery. Runners he has coached all came to join him for that last mile. pic.twitter.com/4AdqAZEbX6 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) December 24, 2019

Runners he has coached came out to join him for that last mile run on the 10,736 day of his streak.

Coach wright will be ending his 10,736 day running streak due to an upcoming surgery. He will be running with his athletes tomorrow at the BHS track at noon to end his streak. We hope that past and present athletes, friends, and family can join!💜💜 — Baldwin Cross Country💜🏆 (@bhs_xc_) December 23, 2019

The impact of Wright’s coaching was evident when runners filled the Baldwin track to run alongside him. KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports even runners from neighboring schools came out in support.

Wright’s streak is impressive for non-runners, but it’s also incredibly impressive for athletes. The United States Running Streak Association keeps track of running streaks like Wright’s and he’s sitting at 67th place in the top 100.