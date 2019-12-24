Filed Under:Allegheny County, Baldwin, Chris Hoffman, Cross-Country, Local TV, running


BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – The coach of Baldwin High school running programs has run at least 1 mile every day for almost 30 years — until today.

The running streak of Coach Rich Wright will be broken on Christmas Eve as he prepares to have surgery.

Runners he has coached came out to join him for that last mile run on the 10,736 day of his streak.

The impact of Wright’s coaching was evident when runners filled the Baldwin track to run alongside him. KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports even runners from neighboring schools came out in support.

Wright’s streak is impressive for non-runners, but it’s also incredibly impressive for athletes. The United States Running Streak Association keeps track of running streaks like Wright’s and he’s sitting at 67th place in the top 100.

