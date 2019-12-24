



MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials say two suspects broke into a Moon Township home while the family was asleep on the second floor.

The Moon Township Police Department posted on Facebook that they responded to a report of a residential burglary in the Crosswinds Apartments on Dec. 16

Officials say two suspects tried to enter numerous houses in the early morning hours before entering one residence through an unlocked basement door.

The residents were asleep on the second floor at the time, and items were taken from the home and vehicles, including a gun safe containing rifles.

The suspects returned to the residence in a car to load the safe, officials say.

On Dec. 17, Shawn Dupree Graham was arrested and charged with burglary.

Officials are trying to identify the second suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Moon Township Police at 412-262-5000.