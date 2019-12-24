



IRWIN (KDKA) – Part of the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike shut down after a tractor trailer crash and fire.

Crews are on the scene of a crash Tuesday morning involving two tractor trailers on the Turnpike between New Stanton and Irwin, near mile marker 75.3 in Westmoreland County.

Absolutely crazy scene at MM 75.3 on the PA Turnpike—this is the tractor trailer crash and fire that has all westbound lanes closed between New Stanton and Irwin. There is also congestion on the eastbound side due to restrictions. @SmithmyerPhotog is on scene @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/C8QeHI7NNr — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) December 24, 2019

All westbound lanes were shut down, but have since reopened.

Officials say it all started with an Amazon truck that had parked on the ramp’s shoulder with its lights off. A tractor trailer carrying batteries then crashed into the Amazon truck and a fire broke out.

Incredible images coming in from Youngwood’s fire chief Lloyd Crago. The westbound lanes of the turnpike is closed between New Stanton and Irwin. https://t.co/OZ5HMn8ouU — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) December 24, 2019

Smoke and flames can be seen shooting out of one of the tractor trailers. Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago says there was an explosion.

Pa. Turnpike Alerts says all traffic must exit at Somerset — even now that traffic is moving past the scene. Traffic also can’t enter at Donegal Exit 91.

@PA_Turnpike CLOSED westbound btw Somerset Exit #110 and New Stanton Exit #75 due to an accident near New Stanton Exit. ALL traffic WB must exit at Somerset. WB traffic also cannot enter at Donegal Exit #91. @TotalTrafficPIT @P_M_T_A #paturnpike @KDKARadio @KDKAtraffic pic.twitter.com/nr1MaP03l1 — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) December 24, 2019

If you need to take a detour, take Route 119 north to toll 66 north to Route 30 west, then reenter the Turnpike at Irwin interchange. Another detour is exiting at Somerset to Route 31 west to Route 982 south, then to Route 119 north and back onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the New Stanton interchange.

