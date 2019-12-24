  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Irwin, Local TV, New Stanton, Pennsylvania Turnpike, Westmoreland County


IRWIN (KDKA) – Part of the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike shut down after a tractor trailer crash and fire.

Crews are on the scene of a crash Tuesday morning involving two tractor trailers on the Turnpike between New Stanton and Irwin, near mile marker 75.3 in Westmoreland County.

All westbound lanes were shut down, but have since reopened.

Officials say it all started with an Amazon truck that had parked on the ramp’s shoulder with its lights off. A tractor trailer carrying batteries then crashed into the Amazon truck and a fire broke out.

Smoke and flames can be seen shooting out of one of the tractor trailers. Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago says there was an explosion.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Pa. Turnpike Alerts says all traffic must exit at Somerset — even now that traffic is moving past the scene. Traffic also can’t enter at Donegal Exit 91.

If you need to take a detour, take Route 119 north to toll 66 north to Route 30 west, then reenter the Turnpike at Irwin interchange. Another detour is exiting at Somerset to Route 31 west to Route 982 south, then to Route 119 north and back onto the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the New Stanton interchange.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments