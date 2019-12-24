Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Trader Joe’s has recalled egg and potato salads because of potential contamination with listeria.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the news on Monday
Trader Joe’s Egg Salad 6-ounce and Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad 20-ounce containers with for use dates through Dec. 27 are being voluntarily recalled by Bakkavor Foods USA.
Products were distributed to Trader Joe’s retail stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio, among others.
No illnesses have been reported.
Customers are advised to throw out the product or return it for a refund.
Click here to read more about the recall.
