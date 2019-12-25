  • KDKA TVOn Air

CLAYTON, N.C. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer had a Christmas surprise his parents will never forget.

Archer shared a video on his Instagram of him gifting his parents each a new car.

Archer’s grandmother Donna and step-grandfather Ron raised him and are now his legal parents.

“Never felt more joy than this moment,” the post said.

The pitcher led his parents outside to a white sedan before a black Camaro pulled into the driveway.

Watch the full video below.

Never felt more joy than this moment.

