Comments
CLAYTON, N.C. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Chris Archer had a Christmas surprise his parents will never forget.
Archer shared a video on his Instagram of him gifting his parents each a new car.
Archer’s grandmother Donna and step-grandfather Ron raised him and are now his legal parents.
“Never felt more joy than this moment,” the post said.
The pitcher led his parents outside to a white sedan before a black Camaro pulled into the driveway.
Watch the full video below.
You must log in to post a comment.