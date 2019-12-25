



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Fog dampened the Christmas spirit for many in Western Pennsylvania.

Fog came into the area on Tuesday and carried into Christmas morning, hindering travel on the roadways and in the sky.

“We were on the flight for like 24 hours now. We were supposed to take off this morning in Newark, but there was a fog advisory so we were stuck there for 2 1/2 hours, 1 1/5 on the runway. It was not fun,” said Anu Chopora, who was traveling to Pittsburgh from India.

Chopora told KDKA he missed Christmas morning with his family, but his kids still welcomed him home regardless of the delays.

“They missed the Feast of the Seven Fishes last night because that’s what my family does. They are Italian,” Leo Quigley said.

Quigley waited on Christmas morning for his daughter and her boyfriend to arrive from London.

They flew on Christmas Eve to Newark, New Jersey, but due to heavy fog in Pittsburgh, they were stuck in New Jersey overnight.

Late flights and missed traditions were the themes for families across Pittsburgh International Airport on Wednesday.

A Dense Fog Advisory starting on Christmas Eve caused 35 flights to be canceled and 18 diversions, according to airport officials.

On Christmas morning, it was the same story with 11 cancellations and even more delays.

Erin McMunigle rode a bus from Washington, D.C. on Christmas Eve to make it home after her flight was canceled. Her brother faced similar issues flying in from California. But overall, they are happy to be together for the holiday.

“So very happy we are all together and made it,” McMunigle said.

Pittsburgh International Airport is expecting more than 60,000 people to fly in and out on Thursday and Friday.