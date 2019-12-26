



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Fort Pitt Museum will be temporarily closing in January for renovations according to a new press release.

The museum will be closed from Jan. 1 to Jan. 31 and is expected to reopen on Saturday, Feb. 1. The Fort Pitt Museum is part of the Senator John Heinz History Center museum system.

Museum curators will be cleaning the three-dimensional model of 18th Century Pittsburgh, which has been on display since 1969 when the museum first opened.

18th Century powder horns will be added to the second-floor exhibits.

The Fort Pitt Museum assures visitors that there will be much to see in the coming year, including an event in July in celebrate the passing of the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote.

Tickets for the museum are $8 for adults, $7 for senior citizens, $2 for military members and $4.50 for students as well as children between 6-years-old and 17-years-old. Admission is free to children 5-years-old and under.

The press release said that the Fort Pitt Museum brought in 55,000 visitors last year. The museum focuses on Pittsburgh history around the era of the French and Indian War up until the 1800s.

The museum is located in Point State Park.