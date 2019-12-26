  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help in locating a man who went missing on Christmas day.

29-year-old Ian Rodgers was last seen downtown around 5 p.m. on Dec. 25. He is described as being 5’6 and 140 pounds. He has straight brown hair, gray eyes and wears glasses.

When last seen, Rodgers was wearing a long black coat, gray pants with a black stripe, black boots and tan backpack.

Anyone with information about Rodgers is asked to contact Missing Persons detectives at 412-323-7141.

