



BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — Police are investigating after four miniature trains were stolen from a local model railroad club.

Starting after Thanksgiving, the Ohio Valley Lines Model Railroad Club runs a fundraiser through the first week on January.

Just before closing on Dec. 15, a thief or thieves stole four miniature locomotives right off the track.

“All of it is handbuilt, handpainted. Everything we do is volunteer. There are almost 40 of us,” member Dick Jackson said.

Once club members noticed the four locomotives were missing, they posted the news on Facebook and contacted the police.

They also installed security cameras.

Jackson said the four trains are valued at about $650 and will not work on most platforms.

Club members Larry Martin hopes the thief or thieves do the right thing.

“It bothers me,” Martin said. “I was raised to respect people’s property.”