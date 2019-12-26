DETROIT (KDKA) — Kenny Pickett and Maurice Ffrench have a spot in the Pitt record book.
Pitt tied it up with the 96-yard TD — the longest pass play in school history 💪 pic.twitter.com/yg6W614Xtb
— ESPN (@espn) December 27, 2019
Pickett found Ffrench for a 96-yard touchdown pass on Thursday against Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.
The play is the longest passing play in 130 years of Pitt football, the program announced.
It is also the second-longest pass in bowl history, the team announced.
Touchdown, Maurice Ffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffrench!
That 96-yard TD was the longest passing play in 130 years of football at the University of Pittsburgh.#H2P pic.twitter.com/JAuR6bbOR4
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 27, 2019
