DETROIT (KDKA) — Kenny Pickett and Maurice Ffrench have a spot in the Pitt record book.

Pickett found Ffrench for a 96-yard touchdown pass on Thursday against Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit.

The play is the longest passing play in 130 years of Pitt football, the program announced.

It is also the second-longest pass in bowl history, the team announced.

