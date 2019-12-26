Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials want to warn against an unsafe New Year’s Eve tradition.
On Thursday, the City of Pittsburgh released a statement on how there will be an increased police presence for First Night festivities.
They also wanted to remind people that firing a gun into the air to celebrate is illegal.
“What goes up must come down, and the results are tragic when people are hit by celebratory gunfire,” the release said.
The release also said anyone caught discharging a firearm in public will be arrested.
You must log in to post a comment.