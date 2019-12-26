PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have named T.J. Watt the most valuable player for the 2019 season.
The team made the announcement Thursday afternoon.
“TURN DOWN FOR WATT! T.J. Watt has been voted the Steelers Most Valuable Player by his teammates.”
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 26, 2019
Watt is one of the top defenders in the NFL this year, with 50 tackles, 14 sacks, 2 interceptions, 7 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries and 34 quarterback hits.
The Steelers are fighting for a playoff spot heading into the final week of the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens. Watch the Steelers and Ravens on KDKA-TV at 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Before the game, catch Steelers Kickoff at 11:30 a.m.
