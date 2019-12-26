Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh will enjoy another mild day with temperatures in the mid to upper 50 degree range.
There will be a few areas of patchy fog this morning, but there is not much moisture for widespread dense fog. By sunrise any fog should be clearing.
A few sprinkles are possible tonight and tomorrow, but more widespread rain will arrive at the end of the weekend.
Pittsburgh will also hold onto the 50s and possibly 60 degrees through the end of the weekend. By the New Year, Pittsburgh will be back to highs in the 30 degree range.
