



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — A local man is on the run after police said he tried to rob a corner store but ended up getting punched in the face by the clerk.

Robert Sipe, 30, is wanted by police after he bungled the robbery attempt at a Vandergrift convenience store.

According to investigators, Sipe walked into the store on Christmas Eve with a t-shirt over his face.

He told the clerk he had a gun and jumped to counter, slamming the register with his hand in an attempt to open it.

The clerk told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti that he pulled the t-shirt from Sipe’s face and recognized him as a regular customer.

As Sipe continued to hit the register, the clerk punched Sipe in the face.

Sipe stumbled out of the store and is on the run. He did not get away with any money.

He was wearing a gray Reebok hooded sweatshirt with a Penguins Winter Classic hat.

He is also 5-foot-6 with brown hair.