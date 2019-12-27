Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Devin Bush is receiving recognition for his stellar season.
The Steelers rookie linebacker won the Joe Greene Great Performance Award, voted on by the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America.
The award goes to the team’s rookie of the year.
Bush is second on the team with 97 tackles, has two interceptions and 9 tackles for a loss.
Cameron Heyward won The Chief Award, which is presented annually to a member of the organization that best cooperates with the media.
It was also voted on by the writers.
