EAST DEER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Expectant parents and four children were inside a home that went up in flames when a vehicle took out a gas line this afternoon in East Deer Township.

It all started just before noon along Freeport Road.

According to East Deer Police, a pickup truck was headed north when one of its tires blew out. It hit two other vehicles, then plowed into a gas line, which blew up and started the fast-moving fire.

Officials managed to shut off that gas line, but the home where the fire started was destroyed and the homes on either side are heavily damaged. Those two homes were unoccupied.

A pregnant woman, a man and four children, all under the age of 10, were inside the home where the fire started.

WATCH: Crews Battle Fire —

A neighbor helped the family to escape by punching in windows. Two of the family’s cats died in the fire.

A burned out pickup truck can be seen among what’s left of the homes.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping the family with their needs.

