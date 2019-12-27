PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Antonio Brown is taking the steps to return to the NFL, but it is unclear if he would be able to play.

Brown posted to Instagram Friday morning that he is working out with the New Orleans Saints.

“Free agent WR Antonio Brown is visiting the New Orleans #Saints today, source confirms as Brown posted on Instagram. Here is his waiver he posted.”

Free agent WR Antonio Brown is visiting the New Orleans #Saints today, source confirms as Brown posted on Instagram. Here is his waiver he posted pic.twitter.com/1wQhE5ZPV8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2019

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Saints are just doing their due diligence.

“Free-agent WR Antonio Brown is in New Orleans this morning, working out for the Saints, per source. Saints are doing their due diligence.”

Free-agent WR Antonio Brown is in New Orleans this morning, working out for the Saints, per source. Saints are doing their due diligence. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2019

Insiders believe that if Brown is signed soon, he will be immediately placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List as the NFL continues an investigation into the star’s behavior and conduct over the last few years.

Brown was traded to the Oakland Raiders from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 offseason, and was released from the Raiders right before the regular season began. The receiver was signed by the New England Patriots for less than two weeks, playing in one game this season. He was released after multiple sexual misconduct allegations surfaced stemming from the past few years.