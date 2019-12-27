Comments
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are looking for three individuals who allegedly assaulted a girl inside the Westmoreland Mall.
The Pennsylvania State Police tweeted Friday that the three males assaulted a juvenile girl on Friday at 6:45 p.m.
They possibly fled in a blue Jeep Cherokee.
Call 724-832-3288 with any information.
pictured Males assaulted a juvenile female inside Westmoreland Mall on 12/27/19 at approx. 1845 hours. They fled possibly in a blue Jeep Cherokee. If anyone can identify the 3 males, especially the male in the red shirt please contact Tpr. PARKER at PSP Greensburg 724-832-3288 pic.twitter.com/StqyQUX2I1
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) December 28, 2019
