WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Officials are looking for three individuals who allegedly assaulted a girl inside the Westmoreland Mall.

The Pennsylvania State Police tweeted Friday that the three males assaulted a juvenile girl on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

They possibly fled in a blue Jeep Cherokee.

Call 724-832-3288 with any information.

