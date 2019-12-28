



HAZELWOOD (KDKA) — A 90-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in his pickup truck on in Hazelwood.

Police responded to a 911 call about the shooting at the 800 block of Hazelwood Avenue around 9:50 a.m. The victim had been shot in the head. Medics transported him to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Reportedly, an unidentified suspect shot out the driver’s side window, striking the man who was sitting in the passenger seat. He was the only person in the vehicle.

The suspect was apparently seen walking into Calvary Cemetery.

Police are saying that the shooting was a targeted attack and not random. They have been using SWAT members and K-9s to search for the suspect in the cemetery.

The nephew of the victim spoke with KDKA’s Bob Allen. He said his uncle was always helping people.

Police are still investigating.

