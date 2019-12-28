



ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Over 1,200 members of the Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters donated more than 25,000 pounds of food to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank on Saturday.

The event took place at the union’s headquarters in Robinson Township. The union represents carpenters from seven states and Washington D.C.

“It was great to see our membership come out in force for such a good cause, said Brent Sopko, council representative for Local #432. “All this food will go to the communities that we live and work in. This all is made possible by earning a livable wage and keeping our area’s standards.”

Today’s food drive is being called one of the largest food drives in the Pittsburgh area.

“We are grateful for the support of the council of carpenters,” said Brian Gulish, vice president of marketing and communications at the Food Bank. “Being able to mobilize their membership to participate in this event on such a large scale is going to make a great impact in support of our mission in Southwestern Pennsylvania.”